DJ Filburt remixes David Bowie’s “Heroes” to celebrate 40th anniversary

Hear the stunning Berlin club remix here

DJ Filburt has unveiled a stunning new remix of David Bowie‘s seminal single “Heroes” to celebrate the song’s 40th anniversary. Hear it first on NME below.

September 23 marks 40 years since Bowie released the title track from “Heroes” – the second in his acclaimed and so-called ‘Berlin Trilogy’.

To mark this and the upcoming box set ‘A New Career In A New Town‘ (celebrating Bowie’s output from 1977-1982), the renowned German DJ Filburt has given “Heroes” a slick, minimal techno club remix. The song was originally recorded and released in a number of languages. Fittingly, Filburt has reworked the German version “Helden”.

Following on from the previous box sets planned by Bowie himself with ‘Five Year’s and ‘Who Can I Be Now’, ‘A New Career In A New Town’ will contain Bowie’s seminal ‘Berlin Trilogy’ of albums ‘Lodger’, “Heroes” and ‘Low’, as well as the classic ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’ and much, much more. Pre-order the box set in variety of formats here.

Released on September 29, The eleven CD box, thirteen-piece vinyl set also features the ‘BAAL’ EP, the ‘Re:Call 3’ collection of non-album singles, single versions and b-sides, as well as the original and 2017 mix of the live album ‘Stage’.