Watch ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard cover Guns N’ Roses and New Order

Young actor took on 'Age Of Consent' and 'Sweet Child O' Mine' at an 80s-themed gig

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard covered New Order and Guns N’ Roses at a gig last night (May 14) in Los Angeles.

Wolfhard hosted the ‘Strange 80’s’ gig at LA’s Fonda Theatre. The concert raised money for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and also featured performances by Tenacious D, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Sarah Silverman, and more.

As Pitchfork reports, Wolfhard performed New Order’s ‘Age Of Consent’ at the gig, along with a mass singalong of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’. Watch below.

Earlier this year, Mac DeMarco praised Wolfhard after the young actor covered his song ‘Salad Days’. Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the hit Netflix show, recorded a cover of the title track from DeMarco’s 2014 album last October.

“You know, I liked it and thought that it was great,” DeMarco told Pitchfork. “I have texted with him a little bit, and he’s a really nice dude. It’s pretty wild. I like the show, too. He’s so young!”

Wolfhard has also indicated that he wants to release an album.

“I love 80s and 90s music,” he told Dazed. “I love Nirvana, Joy Division and New Order – older alternative, I guess. There’s a scene where they use ‘Atmosphere’ by Joy Division. Charlie Heaton’s character is crying. It’s perfect.” He continued: “I want to somehow get an album or EP out.”