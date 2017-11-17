Finn Wolfhard from ‘Stranger Things” band Calpurnia are recording their debut EP

Twin Peaks singer Cadien Lake is recording it

Calpurnia, the band fronted by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, are recording their debut EP with Twin Peaks singer Cadien Lake.

The young actor has branched out with his music since enjoying his breakthrough role in the hit Netflix show, and was recently invited by Mac DeMarco to join him on stage to play a guitar solo. What’s more, Calpurnia also took on one of Twin Peaks’ own tracks, cover ‘Wanted You’ earlier this year. Twin Peaks reacted positively to the cover, writing on Twitter: “Our boy and his band really did the damn thing. Big love Finn, can’t wait to actually meet ya dude.”

Now, it appears the groups have finally met, with Calpurnia signing to Canadian label Royal Mountain Records (who have previously released Alvvays, Mac DeMarco, METZ and more). As Brooklyn Vegan report, the’ve now entered the studio to record their first release, with Lake behind the recording desk.

In a statement, Wolfhard says: “It is so sweet that we have such a good team at Royal Mountain Records. I love everyone on it. I’m extremely excited to record our EP with Cadien Lake James. Not only is he in one of my favourite bands of all time, and recorded some of my favourite songs, but he is also the sweetest guy ever. Thanks everyone so much who helped us out along the way, it means the world. <3”

Wolfhard has previously voiced his desire to release a full album or EP, while also revealing a number of his musical influences.

“I love 80s and 90s music,” he said in an interview back in November. “I love Nirvana, Joy Division and New Order – older alternative, I guess. There’s a scene where they use ‘Atmosphere’ by Joy Division. Charlie Heaton’s character is crying. It’s perfect.”