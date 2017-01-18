Fiona Apple shares anti-Donald Trump rant ‘Tiny Hands’ for Women’s March

Women around the world will be marching against the President this weekend

Fiona Apple has shared a scathing ‘chant’ against Donald Trump for this weekend’s Women’s March. Hear ‘Tiny Hands’ below.

Women’s Marches are planned around the world in protest against the soon-to-be-President Donald Trump on Saturday 21 January – with one in Washington on Independence Avenue and Third Street Sw from 10am, and another in London from 12pm at Grosvenor Square towards a rally at Trafalgar Square.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter put together the minute-long piece with composer Michael Whalen – featuring a piano loop, marching drums and the memorable protest chant of “we don’t want your tiny hands, anywhere near our underpants,” against Trump’s infamous allegations of past sexual assault and the leaked tape in which he urged someone to “grab them by the pussy” in conversation.

This comes after Apple previously unveiled the alternative Christmas song ‘Trump’s Nuts Roasting On An Open Fire‘. Apple’s 1996 track ‘Criminal’, meanwhile, was chosen by current US president Barack Obama as one of his song selections for his annual summer playlist.

“Tiny Hands” Women’s March Chant (featuring Fiona Apple) by Michael Whalen (official) “We Don’t Want Your Tiny Hands, Anywhere Near Our Underpants” This is the chant that Fiona Apple created for the “Women’s March” in Washington, DC January 21st, 2017. She recorded it on a phone. m-Dub created the track and the mix. https://www.womensmarch.com

“On January 21 2017, the first day of Donald Trump’s Presidency, women-led marches, welcoming all participants, will take place across the world, with the largest expected in Washington D.C.. We call on people of all genders to march in London as part of an international day of action in solidarity,” reads a statement from the London Women’s March. “We will march, wherever we march, for the protection of our fundamental rights and for the safeguarding of freedoms threatened by recent political events. We unite and stand together for the dignity and equality of all peoples, for the safety and health of our planet and for the strength of our vibrant and diverse communities.

“We will come together in the spirit of democracy, honouring the champions of human rights who have gone before us. Please spread the word, so that our numbers are too great to ignore and the message to the world is clear.The politics of fear and division have no place in 2017.”

Meanwhile, another Donald Trump protest gig comes with the reunited Audioslave headlining the Anti-Inaugural Ball with Prophets Of Rage, Jack Black and many more.