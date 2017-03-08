First Aid Kit condemn sexual violence in new track

New single 'You Are The Problem Here' was shared in honor of International Women’s Day.

First Aid Kit have shared a new song that condemns sexual violence. Titled ‘You Are The Problem Here’ the Swedish duo released the single in honour of International Women’s Day today (March 9).

The band shared a statement along with the song. “Today is the International Women’s Day and the theme of the year is #BeBoldForChange. “You Are the Problem Here” isn’t a typical First Aid Kit-song. It’s angry and direct. It’s a song written out of despair,” they wrote.

“After reading about yet another rape case where the perpetrator was handed a sentence which did not at all reflect the severity of his crime we felt upset and vengeful. We were, and are, sick of living in a society where the victims of rape are often blamed for the horrible thing that has been done to them.”

“Our message is clear and should not be controversial in the least: if you rape, you are the problem. Alcohol is not the problem. So called “youth culture” is not the problem. You are. And you always have a choice.” You can hear the song below.

‘You Are The Problem Here’ will be released digitally on Friday (March 10). A portion of the proceeds will go to Women For Women International.

The folk duo’s third LP ‘Stay Gold’ was released in 2014. The follow-up to their acclaimed 2012 album ‘The Lion’s Roar’, the record was produced by Mike Mogis and featured the Omaha Symphony Orchestra and arrangements from Bright Eyes band member Nate Walcott.

In December, First Aid Kit revealed they recorded a brand new song. Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg posted a photo to Instagram of themselves at Jack White’s Third Man Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The caption stated that they recorded a new track using White’s retro vinyl recording booth. They say the song “sounds really old”.

First Aid Kit previously covered Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘America’ for Record Store Day Black Friday in 2015. They also played the song live on US TV.

The pair also appeared on Conor Oberst‘s recent solo album ‘Upside Down Mountain’.