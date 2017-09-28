First Aid Kit share new single ‘It’s A Shame’

Band are currently working on the follow-up to 2014 album 'Stay Gold'

First Aid Kit have shared their new single ‘It’s A Shame’.

The track, which you can listen to below, is the first single to be taken from their forthcoming new album which is the follow up to 2014’s ‘Stay Gold’.

Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg say in a press release: “We went to Los Angeles last spring and spent five weeks there writing,. It was a tough time for the both of us. We were in this beautiful sunny place, but mostly felt sad and lonely. ‘It’s A Shame’ is a song about the emptiness and desperation you feel after a relationship has come to an end. How you will go to great lengths just to numb the pain and feel less lonely.”

The band have also announced plans for a gig at London’s Shoreditch Town Hall on November 1. Tickets go on sale from 9am tomorrow (September 29), available here.

It is the first song they have shared since ‘You Are The Problem Here’ earlier this year in honour of International Women’s Day, which condemned sexual violence ‘You Are The Problem Here’.

The band shared a statement along with the song at the time. “Today is the International Women’s Day and the theme of the year is #BeBoldForChange. ‘You Are the Problem Here’ isn’t a typical First Aid Kit-song. It’s angry and direct. It’s a song written out of despair,” they wrote.

“After reading about yet another rape case where the perpetrator was handed a sentence which did not at all reflect the severity of his crime we felt upset and vengeful. We were, and are, sick of living in a society where the victims of rape are often blamed for the horrible thing that has been done to them.”

“Our message is clear and should not be controversial in the least: if you rape, you are the problem. Alcohol is not the problem. So called “youth culture” is not the problem. You are. And you always have a choice.”

Last December, First Aid Kit also revealed they recorded a brand new song. The pair posted a photo to Instagram of themselves at Jack White’s Third Man Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The caption stated that they recorded a new track using White’s retro vinyl recording booth. They say the song “sounds really old”.