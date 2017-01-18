First Grammys 2017 performers announced

Awards ceremony will take place next month (February 12) in Los Angeles

The first live performers have been announced for the Grammys 2017.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards will take place next month (February 12) in Los Angeles and will be hosted by James Corden. Album Of The Year this time around sees Beyoncé and Adele go up against Justin Bieber, Drake and country musician Sturgill Simpson.

It has now been confirmed that Metallica, John Legend, plus country music stars Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will all perform live at the ceremony. Urban has received two nominations at this year’s awards, while Metallica and Underwood are each up for one award.

See the full 2017 nominations list here. Beyoncé is nominated nine times, Rihanna and Drake are each up for eight awards, Chance the Rapper has seven nominations, and Adele has received five nominations.

Notably, Frank Ocean is omitted from the nominations after it was revealed that he made himself not eligible for shortlisting. Elsewhere, Kanye West misses out on many key categories and David Bowie is ignored for Album Of The Year.

Meanwhile, The Velvet Underground, Nina Simone and Sly Stone are set to be honoured at the 2017 Grammy Special Merit Awards. The honourees will be celebrated as part of the pre-Grammy Awards festivities in February.