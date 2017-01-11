First images of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in new TV comedy released

Fiennes plays Jackson in Sky Arts' upcoming comedy 'Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon'.

The first glimpse of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a forthcoming British TV comedy has been released.

Fiennes plays the late pop icon in Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon, an episode of Urban Myths, Sky Arts’ upcoming comedy series recreating rumoured tales about celebrities. Stockard Channing co-stars in the episode as the late Elizabeth Taylor and veteran Scottish actor Brian Cox (Rushmore, Troy) portrays the late Marlon Brando.

The one-off 30-minute comedy is based on an urban legend, entertainingly documented in a 2011 Vanity Fair article, which claims Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando fled New York City together in a rental car in the wake of 9/11.

According to the legend, Jackson had invited the Hollywood icons to his concert at Madison Square Garden and after the 9/11 attacks, when all air travel was cancelled, the trio decided to take a road trip to safety in California. “They actually got as far as Ohio – all three of them, in a car they drove themselves,” a former employee of Jackson later claimed. Along the way, they apparently made pitstops at several fast food restaurants.

See the first glimpse of Fiennes as Jackson around 30 seconds into Sky Arts’ Urban Myths trailer below.

When Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon was announced, some commentators criticised the decision to cast Fiennes, who is white, as the black pop icon, but the Shakespeare In Love actor insisted he is an appropriate choice to portray Jackson.

“I’m a white, middle-class guy from London. I’m as shocked as you may be,” Fiennes told Entertainment Tonight before adding: “[Michael Jackson] definitely had an issue – a pigmentation issue – and that’s something I do believe. He was probably closer to my colour than his original colour.”

Chris Brown later called Fiennes’ casting “corny ass shit”.

Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon will air as part of Urban Myths, which begins on Sky Arts on January 19.