The first radio play of Liam Gallagher’s solo music has been announced

Former Oasis frontman begins his solo tour in Manchester tonight (May 30).

Liam Gallagher‘s solo music will receive its first radio play tomorrow night (June 1).

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman has already teased his first single ‘Wall Of Glass’, and it’s available for pre-order now. Radio 1 confirmed on Twitter last night that the “world exclusive first play” of Gallagher’s solo music will take place on Mistajam’s show at 7.30pm on Wednesday night.

Liam Gallagher is due to begin a UK tour in Manchester tonight (May 30). “Good morning MANCHESTER looking forward to some serious RnR tnight as you were LG x,” he wrote on Twitter this morning.

Tickets for the solo tour are on sale now and available here. Find out which Oasis tracks Liam Gallagher says he will and won’t be playing.

Check out the full list of dates below.

May

30 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

June

1 – London, Electric Brixton

10 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

11 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

Meanwhile, Liam sent a birthday message to his brother Noel on his former Oasis bandmate’s 50th.

There has been bad blood between the two siblings for some time, with Liam recently comparing Noel to Hitler and calling him a ‘little toad’. Liam has also said that Noel is the one thing preventing an Oasis reunion from happening.

After hitting out at Noel for allegedly not inviting him to his birthday party, Liam took to Twitter yesterday to publicly send his birthday wishes to his brother. “Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x,” Liam, 44, wrote, referring to the 1997 Oasis hit.

Speaking to NME for a rare, in-depth interview for this week’s cover, Liam said: “I am Oasis – it doesn’t matter who wrote the f**king songs”. He also shared his thoughts on son Lennon wearing a Blur T-shirt in a recent magazine shoot.

Liam Gallagher’s solo album ‘As You Were’ is expected in October. He has written songs with Adele collaborator Greg Kurstin for the album.