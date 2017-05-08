First trailer for Iggy Pop and Josh Homme’s ‘American Valhalla’ film unveiled

Relive the epic 'Post Pop Depression'

Iggy Pop has unveiled the first trailer for his upcoming movie ‘American Valhalla’ – tracing his collaboration with Josh Homme. Watch it below.

The punk icon and the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman came together with Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys‘ drummer Matt Helders to record 2016’s acclaimed ‘Post Pop Depression‘. They also embarked on a world tour – culminating in a historic night at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“‘American Valhalla’ tells the story of an unlikely musical collaboration between two mavericks of American rock: Joshua Homme, frontman of Queens of the Stone Age and Iggy Pop, the Godfather of Punk,” reads the trailer’s synopsis – showing footage of Iggy and the ‘Post Pop Depression’ band in the studio, on stage and hanging on the road.

“I became one of those singers whose career is a slave to his band,” says Iggy in the trailer. “I wanted an emotional escape, so I decided I had to strike out on my own, live and on record, to see what I was worth.”

Homme continues: “So when he text me about record together I was just like… you’re in The Stooges and I’m in Queens and those are heavy things. How do you outrock The Stooges?

“Iggy certainly is a catalyst for ‘you better back up world, because here we come’.”

While Iggy is said to have recorded five new tracks with mystery collaborators, QOTSA are gearing up to release their new album and hit the road for a summer of festival dates.

It was reported that the band had ‘finished’ recording the album in March, and that new material would be unveiled in the coming months.

While 2013’s acclaimed ‘…Like Clockwork‘ featured guests Elton John, Alex Turner, Trent Reznor, Mark Lanegan, Dave Grohl and more, it seems that the next album will only feature the previous record’s core members of Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, bassist Dean Fertita, bassist Michael Shuman and touring drummer Jon Theodore.