Watch the first trailer for Morrissey biopic ‘England Is Mine’

The film will focus on the musician's life leading up to when he formed The Smiths with Johnny Marr

The first trailer for the Morrissey biopic England Is Mine has been released.

The film is due to premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival this weekend before arriving in cinemas on August 4.

Originally called Steven, the movie stars Jack Lowden (Dunkirk, A United Kingdom) as Morrissey and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey, Black Mirror) as his best friend, Linder Sterling.

England Is Mine will largely explore the frontman’s youth and his “triumph over an alienated childhood to become the cult star he is today”. In a recent interview, the film’s producer Williams revealed that the biopic will end when Morrissey meets Johnny Marr.

The movie is being directed by Mark Gill and produced by Baldwin Li and Orian Williams, the latter of whom worked as producer on the Ian Curtis biopic Control.

Watch the trailer below.

Earlier this year, Morrissey ended a gig early, walking off stage after just six songs.

The Smiths turned solo icon was performing in Tucson, Arizona, when he left the stage after ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’ due to ‘vocal issues’.

“It seems I have left half my mouth in Guadalajara,” Morrissey told the crowd, reports the Arizona Daily Star . “But I will stand here and I will sing, and, if necessary, I will drop dead.”

After he walked off stage during ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’, keyboard player Gustavo Manzur said to the audience: “His voice is shot. You heard it, you heard it. He’s been trying, trying really hard. He came out, he tried. His voice is really shot. We’re sorry. He’s sorry. You know he tried.”

The concert promoter has revealed that they’re attempting to reschedule the show. His tour is set to continue tonight in San Antonio. This comes after last year, when he cancelled an already rescheduled US tour – and ranked his audiences throughout 2016. Morrissey also offered a health update following his cancer treatment.