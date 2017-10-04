Five Finger Death Punch unveil blistering video for ‘Ain’t My Last Dance’

Andrew Trendell
"The band is firing on all cylinders"

Five Finger Death Punch have unveiled the high-octane new video for ‘Ain’t My Last Dance’. Check it out on NME first below.

Packed with their trademark blend of sheer brute force and inescapable anthemics, the video of ‘Ain’t My Last Dance’ showcases the awesome live prowess of the band and does well to recreate the experience of being in the audience. Make sure you catch them on their upcoming UK and European arena tour.

“We thought this was the perfect song to address the various rumours circulating out there,” said guitarist Zoltan Bathory. “Ivan is doing great and the band is firing on all cylinders. Not just isn’t this our ‘last dance’ but as we are gearing up for the European tour, we are kicking it up a notch and building our biggest stage show to date.”

Their acclaimed new album ‘Got Your Six’ is out now.

Five Finger Death Punch tour

Their upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER
9     Moscow         Russia             Stadium Live
12     St. Petersburg         Russia            A2 Arena
14     Helsinki          Finland             Hartwell Arena
16    Gothenburg        Sweden            Scandinavium
17    Stockholm        Sweden            Ericsson Globe
18    Oslo            Norway            Spektrum
20    Copenhagen        Denmark        Royal Arena
21    Hamburg        Germany        Barclaycard Arena
22    Berlin            Germany        Velodrome
24    Oberhausen        Germany        KP Arena
26    Prague            Czech Republic        Forum Karlin*
28    Zurich            Switzerland        Hallenstadion*
29    Munich            Germany        Olympiahalle
30    Padova            Italy            Geox Theatre*
DECEMBER
2    Stuttgart        Germany        HMH Schleyerhalle
4    Paris            France            Olympia*
5    Luxembourg        Luxembourg        Rockhal*
6    Frankfurt        Germany        Festhalle
8    Vienna            Austria            Stadthalle*
11    Madrid            Spain            Wizink Centre
12    Barcelona        Spain            Sant Jordi Club
14    Antwerp            Belgium            Lotto*
15    Amsterdam        Netherlands        AFAS Live*
17    Birmingham        UK            BCA*
18    Glasgow            Scotland            Hydro*
20    Leeds            UK            Leeds Arena*
21    London            UK            Wembley Arena*   
*With Of Mice & Men