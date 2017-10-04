Five Finger Death Punch unveil blistering video for ‘Ain’t My Last Dance’

"The band is firing on all cylinders"

Five Finger Death Punch have unveiled the high-octane new video for ‘Ain’t My Last Dance’. Check it out on NME first below.

Packed with their trademark blend of sheer brute force and inescapable anthemics, the video of ‘Ain’t My Last Dance’ showcases the awesome live prowess of the band and does well to recreate the experience of being in the audience. Make sure you catch them on their upcoming UK and European arena tour.

“We thought this was the perfect song to address the various rumours circulating out there,” said guitarist Zoltan Bathory. “Ivan is doing great and the band is firing on all cylinders. Not just isn’t this our ‘last dance’ but as we are gearing up for the European tour, we are kicking it up a notch and building our biggest stage show to date.”

Their acclaimed new album ‘Got Your Six’ is out now.

Five Finger Death Punch tour

Their upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER

9 Moscow Russia Stadium Live

12 St. Petersburg Russia A2 Arena

14 Helsinki Finland Hartwell Arena

16 Gothenburg Sweden Scandinavium

17 Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe

18 Oslo Norway Spektrum

20 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena

21 Hamburg Germany Barclaycard Arena

22 Berlin Germany Velodrome

24 Oberhausen Germany KP Arena

26 Prague Czech Republic Forum Karlin*

28 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion*

29 Munich Germany Olympiahalle

30 Padova Italy Geox Theatre*

DECEMBER

2 Stuttgart Germany HMH Schleyerhalle

4 Paris France Olympia*

5 Luxembourg Luxembourg Rockhal*

6 Frankfurt Germany Festhalle

8 Vienna Austria Stadthalle*

11 Madrid Spain Wizink Centre

12 Barcelona Spain Sant Jordi Club

14 Antwerp Belgium Lotto*

15 Amsterdam Netherlands AFAS Live*

17 Birmingham UK BCA*

18 Glasgow Scotland Hydro*

20 Leeds UK Leeds Arena*

21 London UK Wembley Arena*

*With Of Mice & Men