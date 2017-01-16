Five reportedly dead after shooting at BPM Festival

Jackmaster and fans have been Tweeting from the scene of the

Five music fans have reportedly been killed after shootings have broken out at BPM Festival in Mexico.

The tragedy at the dance music and EDM event took place in the early hours of the morning, with Jackmaster Tweeting from Playa Del Carmen in Mexico after shots were fired at Blue Parrot during Elrow’s closing party.

“Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire,” he Tweeted. “4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur fuckin hotel if you’re here at BPM.”

He added: “Apparently now more shots fired at another club in the area.”

The second shooting is believed to be taking place at another closing party at The Jungle.

Others have also Tweeted from the scene:

“We were at Elrow, in the back of the club,” eyewitness Angel told Dazed. “We heard what appeared to be gunshots but a worker told us to calm down, it was just fireworks. People (sic) started getting up and again the shots started. My friends saw the shooter running across the back of the club shooting into it through a metal rail. One of my friends saw a person shot and bleeding.

“Once the shooting stopped we jumped over that same fence and ran on the beach about 10 blocks. We were helped by some other party goers by letting us hang out in their hotel for a few minutes. They saw a guy shot in the head”

She added: “After a few minutes we left that hotel and we saw police had a guy in custody and he was yelling ‘it wasn’t me’, as we turned the corner we heard another two shots and ran again. We finally found a taxi that stopped for us and brought us to our Air BnB.”

Mixmag reports that one of the dead is believed to be a security guard. Meanwhile, Data Transmission reports that officials do not believe the attack to be terrorism-related, while others claim this was a cartel-related incident.

This year marked BPM Festival’s 10th anniversary.