Watch The Flaming Lips cover David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ while crowdsurfing in a giant orb at Glastonbury 2017

The band paid tribute to the late artist during their headline slot on The Park Stage this evening (June 23)

The Flaming Lips honoured the memory and music of David Bowie during their headline set on The Park Stage at Glastonbury 2017 by playing a cover of ‘Space Oddity’ – all while frontman Wayne Coyne crowdsurfed in a giant inflatable orb.

The Oklahoma band took to the stage at 10:45pm for a 90-minute headline set on The Park, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Towards the end of the set, Coyne proceeded to launch – as is customary – into the crowd in his giant inflatable orb as a means of crowdsurfing. However, to presumably mark the special occasion of tonight’s show, The Flaming Lips then began their cover of ‘Space Oddity’ as a tribute to Bowie.

Coyne continued to perform the Bowie song as he floated above the audience, before returning to the stage to complete the cover.

Watch footage of The Flaming Lips’ cover of David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ below.

Earlier this evening, Elbow performed a secret set on The Park Stage to celebrate the area’s tenth anniversary at Glastonbury.

During the surprise hour-long set, frontman Guy Garvey improvised a song about Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis – much to the crowd’s delight.

Stay locked to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from across Glastonbury 2017 this weekend.