‘Fleabag’ named Best TV Series supported by Domino’s at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

‘Stranger Things’ misses out as Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC show takes the prize

Fleabag has been given the title of Best TV Series supported by Domino’s at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The show’s creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge collected the award from actor Matt King, who plays Super Hans in Peep Show. She said: “Wow – fucking hell. This is literally the closest a sit-com writer could be to being a rockstar.

“My sister wrote all the music for the show so big up to her. Thank you so much to all of the musicians I listen to for inspiration. I couldn’t write without music so this is actually a really heartfelt thank you for doing everything you do to help what we do.”

The BBC comedy was up against Stranger Things, Game Of Thrones, Black Mirror, Humans and People Just Do Nothing.

Stay with us here at NME.COM/awards to get all the latest news, videos, photos and gossip from the ceremony, which will also see Pet Shop Boys receive the Godlike Genius Award and close the ceremony with a live performance. You can also tune in live on the Facebook Live stream on NME’s official Facebook page.

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.