Fleet Foxes and Peaches added to NOS Alive 2017 line-up

Portuguese festival will take place in the capital Lisbon from July 6-8

Fleet Foxes and Peaches have been added to the line-up of NOS Alive 2017 – joining the likes of Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode, The xx, Ryan Adams and many more.

This week has seen the return of Fleet Foxes, who have announced their first album in six years with a nine-minute new track. They will play NOS Alive on July 6, while Peaches will perform on July 8.

The NOS Alive 2017 line-up also includes Spoon, Warpaint, The Weeknd, Alt-J, Pheonix, The Kills and more.

NOS Alive takes place at Passeio Maritimo de Alges in Lisbon, Portugal from July 6-8.

Day tickets for the festival are available for £56 each, while a weekend ticket is priced at £122. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Last year’s edition of NOS Alive saw performances from Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Pixies, Chemical Brothers, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and many more.