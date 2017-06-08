Stream Fleet Foxes’ new album ‘Crack-Up’

Folk band will release their third album and follow-up to 2011’s ‘Helplessness Blues’ on June 16

Fleet Foxes are streaming their new album ‘Crack-Up’ online now.

The folk band are set to officially release the LP on June 16. It’s their first album since 2011’s ‘Helplessness Blues’ and their third full-length to date.

They had previously shared three songs from the record: ‘If You Need To, Keep Time On Me’, ‘Fool’s Errand’ and ‘Third of May / Ōdaigahara’.

Stream the album in full now at NPR. See its artwork beneath.

In April, frontman Robin Pecknold gave ‘Crack-up’ test pressings to 20 fans who have commented the most on his Instagram page during the run-up to the album.

“You all are the 20 most frequent commenters on this page, and you’ve been really funny / kind / supportive through this whole process of writing, recording, and now releasing ‘Crack-Up,’” he captioned an image of one of the test pressings.

“As a way of expressing my gratitude for that, we’ve made 20 test pressings of the Crack-Up 2x vinyl LP and all signed them. This is the only way anyone anywhere could get this particular thing.”

The album was co-produced by frontman Robin Pecknold and guitarist Skyler Skjelset. It was recorded between July 2016 and January 2017 in various studios around the US.

The album’s title was partially inspired by a F Scott Fitzgerald essay of the same name.

The album’s tracklisting is:

1 ‘I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar’

2 ‘Cassius’

3 ‘Naiads, Cassadies’

4 ‘Kept Woman’

5 ‘Third of May / Ōdaigahara’

6 ‘If You Need To, Keep Time on Me’

7 ‘Mearcstapa’

8 ‘On Another Ocean (January / June)’

9 ‘Fool’s Errand’

10 ‘I Should See Memphis’

11 ‘Crack-Up’