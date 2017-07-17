Watch a couple get engaged on stage during Fleet Foxes’ headline set at Latitude 2017

The band closed this year's Suffolk festival by inviting the couple on stage to share their big moment

Fleet Foxes‘ headline set at Latitude 2017 last night (July 16) saw a couple get engaged on stage during their performance – watch fan-shot footage of the heart-warming moment below.

The Seattle band closed proceedings at the Suffolk festival yesterday with a career-spanning set at the Obelisk Arena.

During the set, the band invited a couple – who also perform music together as Molly and Jack – up on stage. Jack surprised Molly by then getting down on one knee, which drew huge cheers from the crowd as Molly wiped the tears from her eyes as she said ‘yes’ to his proposal.

Watch fan-shot footage of the engagement below.

Twitter user @MMMLyon revealed that she was the mother of Molly, and took to social media to register her delight at the happy news of her daughter’s engagement.

Latitude 2017 also saw headline performances from Mumford & Sons and The 1975 over the weekend.

The 1975 took time during their set to speak out against discrimination, with frontman Matt Healy saying that “the world should be more like a music festival.”

“If the world was like this [Latitude], everything would be fine,” Healy told the crowd. “There might be a few too many drugs, but that never hurt anybody. We’re gonna play a song that is about universal love and compassion. I’m sorry if I ever said anything about religion or about anything that ever offended anybody – I don’t wanna offend anybody, ever. My intention is to spread love and unity.”