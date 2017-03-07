Fleet Foxes return with new album ‘Crack-Up’ and nine-minute track ‘Third of May / Ōdaigahara’

Third record will be released in June

Fleet Foxes have announced details of their new album ‘Crack-Up’ and shared a track from it. Scroll below to listen.

‘Crack-Up’ is the band’s first album since 2011’s ‘Helplessness Blues’ and their third full-length to date. It will be released via Nonesuch Records on June 16. Pre-order it here.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band have unveiled the nine-minute song ‘Third of May / Ōdaigahara’. Stream beneath.

The album’s tracklisting is:

1 ‘I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar’

2 ‘Cassius’

3 ‘Naiads, Cassadies’

4 ‘Kept Woman’

5 ‘Third of May / Ōdaigahara’

6 ‘If You Need To, Keep Time on Me’

7 ‘Mearcstapa’

8 ‘On Another Ocean (January / June)’

9 ‘Fool’s Errand’

10 ‘I Should See Memphis’

11 ‘Crack-Up’

The album’s artwork is below:

Press

The album was co-produced by frontman Robin Pecknold and guitarist Skyler Skjelset. It was recorded between July 2016 and January 2017 in various studios around the US.

The album’s title was partially inspired by a F Scott Fitzgerald essay of the same name.

Fleet Foxes will play UK and Ireland dates at Iveagh Gardens and Latitude Festival during July, before playing shows with Animal Collective and Beach House in the US.

Robin Pecknold recently told fans that he’s working on a solo album between two new Fleet Foxes records. He was also recently involved in a debate about the decline of indie music with Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth.