Fleet Foxes release video for new single ‘Fool’s Errand’

The single is taken from new album 'Crack-up'.

Fleet Foxes teased new track ‘Fool’s Errand’ yesterday (May 12) before unveiling the single’s official video.

Directed by Adi Goodrich and Sean Pecknold – frontman Robin Pecknold’s older brother – the video sees a hooded woman dancing on a beach. Four uniformed trios also appear throughout the video.

‘Fool’s Errand’ serves as the latest single from the band’s new album ‘Crack-up’ – you can watch the video below.

Last month (April 30), frontman Robin Pecknold gave ‘Crack-up’ test pressings to 20 fans who have commented the most on his Instagram page during the run-up to the album.

“You all are the 20 most frequent commenters on this page, and you’ve been really funny / kind / supportive through this whole process of writing, recording, and now releasing ‘Crack-Up,’” he captioned an image of one of the test pressings.

“As a way of expressing my gratitude for that, we’ve made 20 test pressings of the Crack-Up 2x vinyl LP and all signed them. This is the only way anyone anywhere could get this particular thing.”

‘Crack-Up’ is the band’s first album since 2011’s ‘Helplessness Blues’ and their third full-length to date. It will be released via Nonesuch Records on June 16.

The album’s tracklisting is:

1 ‘I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar’

2 ‘Cassius’

3 ‘Naiads, Cassadies’

4 ‘Kept Woman’

5 ‘Third of May / Ōdaigahara’

6 ‘If You Need To, Keep Time on Me’

7 ‘Mearcstapa’

8 ‘On Another Ocean (January / June)’

9 ‘Fool’s Errand’

10 ‘I Should See Memphis’

11 ‘Crack-Up’

The album was co-produced by frontman Robin Pecknold and guitarist Skyler Skjelset. It was recorded between July 2016 and January 2017 in various studios around the US.

The album’s title was partially inspired by a F Scott Fitzgerald essay of the same name.