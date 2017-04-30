Fleet Foxes surprise fans with vinyl giveaway of new album ‘Crack Up’

20 lucky Instagram commenters were awarded the record.

Fleet Foxes have gifted 20 lucky fans with signed test pressings of their upcoming album ‘Crack Up’.

Frontman Robin Pecknold gave the pressings to 20 fans who have commented the most on his Instagram page during the run-up to ‘Crack Up’,

“You all are the 20 most frequent commenters on this page, and you’ve been really funny / kind / supportive through this whole process of writing, recording, and now releasing ‘Crack-Up,’” he captioned an image of one of the test pressings.

“As a way of expressing my gratitude for that, we’ve made 20 test pressings of the Crack-Up 2x vinyl LP and all signed them. This is the only way anyone anywhere could get this particular thing.” You can see the Instagram post below.

‘Crack-Up’ is the band’s first album since 2011’s ‘Helplessness Blues’ and their third full-length to date. It will be released via Nonesuch Records on June 16.

The album’s tracklisting is:

1 ‘I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar’

2 ‘Cassius’

3 ‘Naiads, Cassadies’

4 ‘Kept Woman’

5 ‘Third of May / Ōdaigahara’

6 ‘If You Need To, Keep Time on Me’

7 ‘Mearcstapa’

8 ‘On Another Ocean (January / June)’

9 ‘Fool’s Errand’

10 ‘I Should See Memphis’

11 ‘Crack-Up’

The album was co-produced by frontman Robin Pecknold and guitarist Skyler Skjelset. It was recorded between July 2016 and January 2017 in various studios around the US.

The album’s title was partially inspired by a F Scott Fitzgerald essay of the same name.

Fleet Foxes will play UK and Ireland dates at Iveagh Gardens and Latitude Festival during July, before playing shows with Animal Collective and Beach House in the US.

The band have also been announced for NOS Alive, taking place on July 6-7. The Weeknd, Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode will headline the festival, with Royal Blood, The xx and Alt-J also playing.