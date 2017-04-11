Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie announce duets album

It's aptly titled 'Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie'

Fleetwood Mac pair Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have announced a new album of duets.

The duo had previously confirmed that they were working on a record together, now announcing the release of ‘Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie’ on June 9 via Atlantic.

Lead single ‘In My World’ will be released this Friday (April 14).

See the album’s artwork and tracklisting beneath.

1 ‘Sleeping Around the Corner’

2 ‘Feel About You’

3 ‘In My World’

4 ‘Red Sun’

5 ‘Love is Here To Stay’

6 ‘Too Far Gone’

7 ‘Lay Down For Free’

8 ‘Game of Pretend’

9 ‘On With the Show’

10 ‘Carnival Begin’

Buckingham and McVie will tour North America in support of the album during June and July.

“I’ve been sending Lindsey demos in their very raw form, and he’s been doing his Lindsey magic on them, which I love,” McVie previously told the LA Times.

“It made sense to me with what she had given me and what I done with it. But we still didn’t know how it was going to play out in the studio” Buckingham added. He continued: “I loved doing it, because it’s something that I haven’t had a chance to do for Stevie as much as I did in the past.”

Fleetwood Mac have toured extensively through 2014 and 2015, with McVie returning to the fold for the first time in a decade and a half, but the band haven’t released a studio album since 2003’s ‘Say You Will’.