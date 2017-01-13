Fleetwood Mac pair working on new album of duets

Scheduled for a May release

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are working on a new album of duets, it has been reported.

Fleetwood Mac have toured extensively through 2014 and 2015, with McVie returning to the fold for the first time in a decade and a half, but the band haven’t released a studio album since 2003’s ‘Say You Will’.

While the wait continues for the next Fleetwood Mac record, McVie and Buckingham have now announced a new album of duets, tentatively titled Buckingham McVie, a homage to Buckingham Nicks, Buckingham’s pre-Fleetwood Mac album with Stevie Nicks.

The upcoming duets album will also feature Mick Fleetwood and John McVie but won’t come under the Fleetwood Mac banner.

“I’ve been sending Lindsey demos in their very raw form, and he’s been doing his Lindsey magic on them, which I love,” McVie told the LA Times.

“It made sense to me with what she had given me and what I done with it. But we still didn’t know how it was going to play out in the studio” Buckingham added.

He continued: “I loved doing it, because it’s something that I haven’t had a chance to do for Stevie as much as I did in the past.”

The album is currently scheduled for a May release.