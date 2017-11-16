Fleetwood Mac to reissue self-titled 1975 album featuring unreleased material

Band are also planning a world tour in 2018

Fleetwood Mac have announced plans to reissue their self-titled 1975 album, featuring unreleased material.

The remastered album will be available in three different formats: a single-CD, a 2xCD collection featuring unreleased studio and live recordings, and a 3xCD/LP/DVD deluxe edition that features additional live material.

Among the previously unreleased recordings are live performances and early takes of a number of tracks including ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Landslide’, and ‘Say You Love Me’.

The live songs were recorded during concerts in 1976, and the deluxe edition will include 14 additional unreleased live tracks.

The deluxe edition will also include the original album pressed on 180-gram vinyl, plus a DVD featuring 5.1 surround sound and high-resolution 24/96 stereo audio mixes of the record.

Credit: Fleetwood Mac

The reissue will be released on January 19 via Warner Bros.

The tracklisting for the deluxe edition is listed below:

Disc One – Original Album Remastered and Singles

‘Monday Morning’

‘Warm Ways’

‘Blue Letter’

‘Rhiannon’

‘Over My Head’

‘Crystal’

‘Say You Love Me’

‘Landslide’

‘World Turning’

‘Sugar Daddy’

‘I’m So Afraid

‘Over My Head’ – Single Version

‘Rhiannon’ – Single Version

‘Say You Love Me’ – Single Version

‘Blue Letter’ – Single Version

Disc Two – Alternates and Live

‘Monday Morning’

‘Warm Ways’

‘Blue Letter’

‘Rhiannon’

‘Over My Head’

‘Crystal’

‘Say You Love Me’

‘Landslide’

‘World Turning’

‘Sugar Daddy’

‘I’m So Afraid’

‘Over My Head’

‘Rhiannon’

‘Why’

‘World Turning’

‘Jam #2’

‘I’m So Afraid’

Disc Three – Live

‘Get Like You Used To Be’

‘Station Man’

‘Spare Me A Little’

‘Rhiannon’

‘Why’

‘Landslide’

‘Over My Head’

‘I’m So Afraid’

‘Oh Well’

‘The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)’

‘World Turning’

‘Blue Letter’

‘Don’t Let Me Down Again’

‘Hypnotized’

Earlier this year, Fleetwood Mac revealed that they would be embarking on a world tour in 2018.

Christine McVie said: “We’re going to start rehearsing in March, next year. The tour is around June. It will be global.”

Fleetwood Mac’s last music release was a 2013 EP that did not feature Christine McVie.