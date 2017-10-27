Flight of The Conchords fans react to huge demand for UK tour tickets

Was Murray in charge of the booking system?

Flight of The Conchords fans have reacted with a mixture of anger and disappointment after the vast majority of tickets to their UK tour sold out within minutes.

Earlier this week, the New Zealand comedy folk duo announced their return to UK shores for the first time since 2010, taking in huge venues including London’s The O2 and Eventim Apollo.

But as tickets went on sale at 10am this morning, many complained that tickets had sold out as soon as they attempted to buy them.

“I was online at 10:01 and apparently flight of the conchords tickets are sold out this is some bullshit”, one Twitter user wrote.

“Flight of the Conchords tickets entirely sold out by 10:00:30? Current theory is that Murray was in charge of the booking system”, another joked. Others complained that tickets were appearing on secondary resale sites for hugely inflated sums within minutes of going on sale. “Flight of the Conchords tickets sold out immediately they go on sale and are on resale sites already”, Phil Spivey wrote. Another user wrote: “10 mins after going on sale, Flight of the Conchords tickets on official resale from £329. Too many mutha ‘uckers, ‘uckin with my shi’!” For some though, it was an opportunity to celebrate bagging tickets to see New Zealand’s fourth most popular folk duo.

"Yes! Flight of the Conchords tickets sorted! # fotc", one said.

The tour comes amid talk that the folk duo are gearing up to release their first big screen outing as Flight of The Conchords.

“We’ve got a few things up our sleeves”, Jemaine Clement told the Press Association.

“We’ve done a little work on some of those ideas. The ideas we have are quite different to the TV show. It’s still music, still a couple of idiots and another idiot and some music.”