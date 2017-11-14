It looks like Florence + The Machine are back…

She'll be headlining Melt Festival with The xx

Florence + The Machine look set to return next year, having been announced to headline Melt Festival 2018.

Having dropped their acclaimed third album ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful’ in 2015 before stepping in to headline Glastonbury in place of Foo Fighters, Florence Welch and co’s last major shows were at festivals in 2016 – including British Summer Time where she was supported by Kendrick Lamar.

After performing a couple of more intimate gigs this year, now Florence + The Machine appear to be returning at full force next year headlining Germany’s Melt Festival alongside friends and collaborators The xx.

Other acts on the Melt line-up so far include Nina Kraviz, Tyler, The Creator, Jon Hopkins, Mura Masa, Cigarettes After Sex, Ben Klock, Princess Nokia, Amelie Lens, Sevdaliza, Ø [PHASE] and Superorganism. Melt Festival takes place at Ferropolis in Germany from July 13-15. For tickets and information, visit here.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting news of UK live dates, along with the release of new material. Speaking to the Telegraph about her upcoming fourth album earlier this year, Welch said that she’d be exploring the “black hole” she fell into with alcohol and upheaval after splitting with boyfriend James Nesbitt in 2014.

“I’m happier now, I’m content, but I’m never going to be fixed, ever,” she said. “I don’t think that’s how it works. A lot of things almost worked for me: partying almost worked, being famous and successful almost worked, the relationship almost worked… but it won’t sustain you. These are transient things. It’s working out how to be OK regardless.”