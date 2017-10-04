Florence + The Machine say Tories didn’t have permission to use their music at party conference

The Conservatives played their cover of 'You've Got The Love' at the event in Manchester

Florence + The Machine have said the Tories did not have permission to use their cover of Candi Staton‘s ‘You’ve Got The Love’ at the Conservative Party conference.

Today is the final day of the annual event, which is being held at the Manchester Central convention centre.

As The Line Of Best Fit reports, Theresa May came on stage at the conference to Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ ‘This Is What You Came For’, while ‘You Got The Love’ was also played.

Florence Welch has tweeted clarifying that she nor anyone on her team gave the political party permission to use the song. “Today’s use of ‘You’ve Got The Love’ at the Conservative party conference was not approved by us nor would it have been had they asked,” she wrote.

She added: “If the Conservative party could refrain from using our music in future. x”.

Meanwhile, comedian Simon Brodkin – best known for his character Lee Nelson – interrupted a speech from May at the conference to give her a P45 form.

The form is usually given to employees upon their dismissal from a job. Brodkin could be heard shouting “Boris asked me to give this to you”, presumably in reference to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s rumoured upcoming challenge to her position as party leader.