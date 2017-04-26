Florence Welch, Noel Gallagher, Foals, Kate Moss & more donate items to charity jumble sale

Noel Gallagher, Florence & The Machine, Foals, Kate Moss and Kasabian are all among the names to have donated items to this weekend’s Rumble In The Jumble in London.

Held at the Oval Space in London on Saturday 29 April from 12pm-5pm, Gemma Cairney and Team Jumble return with the sixth Rumble In The Jumble – after raising £33,000 last year. As well as DJs, a bar and refreshment stalls, there will be a wide range of items donated by artists, celebrities, retailers, fashion brands, and more, a treasure trove of clothes, vinyl and beyond can be found at bargain prices.

The event will be held to raise money for Oxfam’s Refugee Appeal.

Among the items donated are three pairs of Noel Gallagher’s new Adidas signature trainers with the boxes signed by the man himself, a jacket owned and worn by Kate Moss, a pair of The Gossip frontwoman Beth Ditto’s shoes, the iconic cardigan worn by Roy Cropper in Coronation. Check out a selection of the items available below.

The full list of donors is: KATE MOSS, MARK RONSON, FLORENCE WELCH, NOEL GALLAGHER, FEARNE COTTON, CHARLI XCX, KASABIAN, BETH DITTO, MEL C, FOALS, SARA COX, JULIE ADENUGA, DAWN O’PORTER, ANGELA SCANLON, MILLIE MACKINTOSH, THE LIBERTINES, SLAVES, KAISER CHIEFS, FRANZ FERDINAND, GIZZI ERSKINE, AISLING BEA, SARA PASCOE, KATHERINE RYAN, ROISIN CONATY, RACHEL RILEY, MOXIE, BECCA DUDLEY, WHISTLES, VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, ANTHROPOLOGIE, URBAN OUTFITTERS, BOOHOO, PRIMARK, HOUSE OF FRASER, TOPSHOP AND TOPMAN, OASIS, LIPSY, HOUSE OF HOLLAND, DISTURBING LONDON, TATTY DEVINE, RIVER ISLAND, ASOS, PEOPLE TREE, PATTERNITY, THE FADER, ID MAGAZINE, CLASH MAG, THE LINE OF BEST FIT AND MANY, MANY MORE.