Floyd Mayweather reportedly ‘nuclear’ with anger at Justin Bieber
Boxer said to be unhappy after Bieber unfollowed him on Instagram
Boxer Floyd Mayweather is said to be ‘nuclear’ with anger after claims that Justin Bieber is severing the ties of their friendship.
The singer and the undefeated world champion were once close friends, with Bieber even escorting Mayweather into the ring for his famous bout against Manny Pacqiao in 2015.
Now however, after Bieber unfollowed the boxing superstar on Instagram, it is claimed that he is attempting to ‘clean up’ his friendship group amid rumours that he may be starting up his own church.
Sources told TMZ that he wanted to ‘reset boundaries’, which sent Mayweather “insane” and “nuclear” – reportedly going as far to call him “a traitor”.
Last month saw Bieber cancel his world ‘Purpose’ tour, months before it was due to end – citing claiming to be ‘burned out’ and exhausted from the months on the road. Sources later claimed that Bieber may be turning his attention to ‘reconnecting with his faith’ and starting up his own church.
“I am led to believe that the real reason he has come off the road is because he wants to reconnect with his faith and he may be even planning to start his own church,” said celebrity journalist Richard Wilkins, after speaking to sources close to him at the annual Hillsong Church Conference in Sydney.
“We know that he was in the country a few weeks ago having meetings and attending the big Hillsong convention that they had here. [He’s] very close to a lot of the Hillsong people. Whether he’s looking at teaming up with them in something of a more permanent situation or doing some sort of religious activity on his own – starting his own church – we’re not quite sure, but that’s the word from an inside source.”