Floyd Mayweather reportedly ‘nuclear’ with anger at Justin Bieber

Boxer said to be unhappy after Bieber unfollowed him on Instagram

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is said to be ‘nuclear’ with anger after claims that Justin Bieber is severing the ties of their friendship.

The singer and the undefeated world champion were once close friends, with Bieber even escorting Mayweather into the ring for his famous bout against Manny Pacqiao in 2015.

Now however, after Bieber unfollowed the boxing superstar on Instagram, it is claimed that he is attempting to ‘clean up’ his friendship group amid rumours that he may be starting up his own church.

Sources told TMZ that he wanted to ‘reset boundaries’, which sent Mayweather “insane” and “nuclear” – reportedly going as far to call him “a traitor”.