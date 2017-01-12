Flying Lotus confirms Anderson .Paak collaboration

The two artists will release the first fruits of the joint labour soon

Flying Lotus has confirmed that he is working on new music with Anderson .Paak, with the producer saying that their first song together will arrive ‘soon’.

The electronic producer already appears to have a busy 2017 ahead of him, with his debut feature-length film Kuso set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week. FlyLo will also play a high-profile slot at Field Day festival in London in June.

News of the collaboration only emerged after Twitter user Dylan Mawby tagged both Flying Lotus and .Paak in a tweet, where he contemplated the notion of the two artists working together. “The world needs an @ AndersonPaak and @ flyinglotus track. Maybe throw a little Captain Murphy [FlyLo’s other moniker] on there for good measure,” he wrote.

Flying Lotus then responded to the tweet, saying: “It exists! Soon.” .Paak followed up that tweet to further confirm the collaboration, writing: “They not ready!!!”

See the Twitter exchange below.

.Paak, meanwhile, will follow up his break-through year in 2016 with a high-profile stint supporting Bruno Mars on the latter’s world tour – although it has not yet been confirmed which dates .Paak will play on Mars’ tour.

.Paak has also been nominated for two Grammy Awards – Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Malibu’ – with the winners set to be announced on February 12.