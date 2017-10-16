Flying Lotus defends The Gaslamp Killer following rape allegations

"The internet is a fucking liar," Flying Lotus says

Flying Lotus has spoken in defence of The Gaslamp Killer following rape allegations made against the producer.

The Gaslamp Killer – real name William Benjamin Bensussen – was recently accused of sexual assault by a Twitter user, who described an alleged incident that she says took place at a party at a Los Angeles hotel in July 2013. The individual claimed that Bensussen (pictured below) “drugged and raped” her and her best friend at the party.

Bensussen has denied the allegations, responding in a statement that he would “never drug a woman” and claiming that the sexual encounter had been consensual. “Please know that while I am shocked, I take this all very seriously,” he said of the accusations.

Performing at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday (October 14), experimental hip-hop producer Flying Lotus – who has previously worked with Bensussen – closed his set with a Gaslamp Killer track and told the crowd: “The internet is a fucking liar. Ain’t nobody judge and jury but the fucking law, okay?”

Flying Lotus then added: “Thank you guys so much for coming, let truth and justice have its day.” See video of Flying Lotus making those comments here.

You can read more about the allegations levelled at Gaslamp Killer and his response below: