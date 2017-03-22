Foals announce huge UK gig at Eden Sessions

Yannis and co are gearing up for a massive summer

Foals have announced details of a huge UK headline gig at Eden Sessions. Full dates and ticket details are below.

After being previously announced to headline London’s Citadel Festival in July with the likes of Laura Marling and Wild Beasts, now the band will be heading to Cornwall for their only other UK show of the summer.

“It’s a real coup for the Sessions and for Cornwall that Foals have chosen to play Eden for their only non-festival show in England this year,” said a spokesperson from Eden Festival. “They are an incredible live act who have wowed audiences across the world with massive, energetic, emotionally-charged performances. Their triumphant headline show at Reading last year was proof that they are up there with the best. This will be a huge gig at Eden and an opportunity that no music fan should pass up.”

Foals play Eden Sessions at the Eden Project in Cornwall on July 11. Tickets are on sale from 5.30pm on Tuesday 28 March and will be available here.

Other bands set to play Eden Sessions gigs include Royal Blood on Thursday 22 June, Madness on Friday 16 June, and Bryan Adams on Thursday 6 July 2017. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Asked if they would showcase new material at the shows, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis told NME: “I think yeah, it’s more likely to be that. I can’t tell if we’ll have written anything new by then.

“I’ve been writing with Tony Allen, Fela Kuti’s drummer. I started doing some tracks with him last year and then I was on tour. So I went back to finish them in Paris. So he’s writing a record and hopefully some of the tracks we’ve been working on will be on that album.”

Asked what he was like to work with the legendary Allen, he replied: “It was awesome. He’s 76. He smokes hash all day. He drinks whiskey. He basically invented a genre with Fela Kuti. He’s like an octopus on the drumkit. He’s an incredible drummer. It’s been nice just to be creative. I really want to have a bit of a break before we start writing for Foals, so it’s the perfect cross point. When I’m in my house and I’m not writing anything I start to go a bit mental.”

Yannis added: “I have to do something so this is the perfect thing to do that isn’t Foals. It’s been a real honour to get to write with him. That’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been writing bits here and there, but I don’t know if it’s for Foals yet. We’re not in a hurry.”