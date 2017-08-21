It looks like Foals have started work on their new album

Frontman Yannis Philippakis shares some news

Foals have begun working on their new album – the follow-up to their 2015 LP ‘What Went Down’.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis confirmed the news on his Instagram earlier today, sharing a photo of himself with some flowers in hand. “Off to write the next record brb,” he wrote. You can see the picture below.

Off to write the next record brb 🌺🌸 A post shared by ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΦΙΛΙΠΠΑΚΗΣ (@ynnsphilippakis) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Foals have previously discussed the new record. Speaking to NME in July, Philippakis said: “We’re in the marinating stage of thinking about getting onto the next record. We have a couple of bits written but it’s in the very early stages. We’re in the conception stage, we’re not pregnant yet, we’re just trying to have the kid.”

“I think it’s good to be hungry and want to make big leaps between records and keep things surprising and keep it unpredictable and to grow. It’s important for bands to evolve and I think it’s one of the reasons that it’s still exciting for us after having done four records,” he added.

“If we were just repeating the same thing and style, I think it would have got boring – but just making records to the reactions of the one that came before is probably not the healthiest thing because it’s throwing the baby out with the bath water. I think that was the knee-jerk reaction we had at the beginning. We’ve got to go through some sort of violent change for the record to be what we want it to be. I’m excited for it and we’re hungry for it. I’m excited to make a new body of work.”

When asked about his lyrical inspirations for the new album, Philippakis replied: I think the world is obviously affecting the way we feel as individuals. I definitely feel that when I’m writing lyrics or music, that it’s in dialogue with what’s going on around me in isolation – so I’m sure there will be things in the lyrics to do with, not just the political climate but also the environmental situation that’s happening now. I think that it will be there.