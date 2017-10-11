Foo Fighters to announce UK tour?

The band seem to be teasing something...

Foo Fighters appear to be teasing fans with what may well be the announcement of a 2018 UK tour.

To launch their acclaimed new album ‘Concrete And Gold‘, the Foos’ last UK gig was an epic, hit-packed affair at The O2 in London – featuring a guest appearance from Rick Astley.

Now, fans are speculating as to whether a full UK and Ireland tour will follow soon after the band have taken to Twitter today to gradual unveil vintage portraits of each band member over the Union Jack.

This comes after Foo Fighters headlined their own festival Cal Jam, featuring a huge on-stage collaboration in which they covered ‘Come Together’ by The Beatles with Liam Gallagher and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. Queens Of The Stone Age also honoured the band by covering a snippet of ‘Everlong’ during ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer.