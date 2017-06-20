Foo Fighters announce new album ‘Concrete And Gold’

'Imagine Motorhead’s version of 'Sgt. Pepper'… or something like that'

Foo Fighters have announced their return with new album ‘Concrete And Gold’.

After releasing their surprise new single ‘Run‘ and ahead of their headline set at Glastonbury 2017 this weekend, Dave Grohl and co have revealed that their ninth album will be released on September 15. Produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink) and mixed by Darrel Thorp (Beck, Radiohead), ‘Concrete And Gold’ has been described as ‘a mix of hard rock extremes and pop sensibilities’.

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever,” said Grohl. “To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of ‘Sgt. Pepper’… or something like that.”

'Concrete And Gold' tracklist:

1. ‘T-Shirt’

2. ‘Run’

3. ‘Make It Right’

4. ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’

5. ‘La Dee Da’

6. ‘Dirty Water’

7. ‘Arrows’

8. ‘Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)’

9. ‘Sunday Rain’

10. ‘The Line’

11. ‘Concrete and Gold’

This year has already seen the band give new songs ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood‘ and ‘La Dee Da’ their live debut, with more new tracks expected when the band perform at Glastonbury this weekend.

Foo Fighters will headline Glastonbury 2017 on Saturday, alongside Radiohead who perform on Friday and Ed Sheeran who will close proceedings on Sunday.

The band have also announced ‘CAL JAM 17’ – at which they’ll play alongside Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, The Struts, Bully, Circa Waves, Babes in Toyland, Adia Victoria, Fireball Ministry, The Obsessed, Pinky Pinky, Starcrawler, White Reaper at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California on October 7.

Foo Fighters have also announced a US tour spanning October, November and December. See their full tour schedule below.

June

21 Riga, Latvia – Lucavsala Island

24 Somerset, England – Glastonbury Festival

26 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

27 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

29 Gdynia, Poland – Opener Festival

30 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

July

2 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

3 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

6 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

7 Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive Festival

August

19 Osaka, Japan – Sonic Summer Festival

20 Tokyo, Japan – Sonic Summer Festival

22 Seoul, South Korea – Jamsil Soccer Field

24 Bangkok, Thailand – Challenger Hall Arena

26 Singapore – National Stadium

September

10 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin

October

7 San Bernardino, CA – CAL JAM 17 Glen Helen Reg Park

12 Washington DC – The Anthem

14 Richmond, VA – Richmond Coliseum

15 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

17 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

18 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

20 Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

21 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

24 Memphis, TN – FedExForum

26 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

28 New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

November

7 Madison, WI – Kohl Center

8 Champaign, IL – State Farm Arena

10 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

11 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

13 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

15 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

18 Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital

December

1 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

2 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

4 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

5 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

7 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

9 Billings, MT – Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

10 Casper, WY – Casper Events Center

12 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena