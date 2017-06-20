Foo Fighters announce new album ‘Concrete And Gold’
'Imagine Motorhead’s version of 'Sgt. Pepper'… or something like that'
Foo Fighters have announced their return with new album ‘Concrete And Gold’.
After releasing their surprise new single ‘Run‘ and ahead of their headline set at Glastonbury 2017 this weekend, Dave Grohl and co have revealed that their ninth album will be released on September 15. Produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink) and mixed by Darrel Thorp (Beck, Radiohead), ‘Concrete And Gold’ has been described as ‘a mix of hard rock extremes and pop sensibilities’.
“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever,” said Grohl. “To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of ‘Sgt. Pepper’… or something like that.”
‘Concrete And Gold’ is available for pre-order here. Check out the tracklist below.
1. ‘T-Shirt’
2. ‘Run’
3. ‘Make It Right’
4. ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’
5. ‘La Dee Da’
6. ‘Dirty Water’
7. ‘Arrows’
8. ‘Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)’
9. ‘Sunday Rain’
10. ‘The Line’
11. ‘Concrete and Gold’
This year has already seen the band give new songs ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood‘ and ‘La Dee Da’ their live debut, with more new tracks expected when the band perform at Glastonbury this weekend.
Foo Fighters will headline Glastonbury 2017 on Saturday, alongside Radiohead who perform on Friday and Ed Sheeran who will close proceedings on Sunday.
The band have also announced ‘CAL JAM 17’ – at which they’ll play alongside Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, The Struts, Bully, Circa Waves, Babes in Toyland, Adia Victoria, Fireball Ministry, The Obsessed, Pinky Pinky, Starcrawler, White Reaper at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California on October 7.
Foo Fighters have also announced a US tour spanning October, November and December. See their full tour schedule below.
June
21 Riga, Latvia – Lucavsala Island
24 Somerset, England – Glastonbury Festival
26 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
27 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
29 Gdynia, Poland – Opener Festival
30 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
July
2 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
3 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
6 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
7 Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive Festival
August
19 Osaka, Japan – Sonic Summer Festival
20 Tokyo, Japan – Sonic Summer Festival
22 Seoul, South Korea – Jamsil Soccer Field
24 Bangkok, Thailand – Challenger Hall Arena
26 Singapore – National Stadium
September
10 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin
October
7 San Bernardino, CA – CAL JAM 17 Glen Helen Reg Park
12 Washington DC – The Anthem
14 Richmond, VA – Richmond Coliseum
15 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
17 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
18 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
20 Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
21 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
24 Memphis, TN – FedExForum
26 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
28 New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
November
7 Madison, WI – Kohl Center
8 Champaign, IL – State Farm Arena
10 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
11 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
13 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
15 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
18 Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital
December
1 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
2 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
4 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
5 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena
7 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center
9 Billings, MT – Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
10 Casper, WY – Casper Events Center
12 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
