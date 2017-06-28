Foo Fighters announce one-off UK arena show

Tickets go on sale today (June 28).

Following their triumphant Glastonbury headline set, Foo Fighters have announced a one-off London arena show at The O2.

The band will play the 20,000-capacity venue on September 19 as part of The O2’s series of special shows celebrating its 10th birthday.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins announced the gig in a video message this morning, recalling the time they were joined on stage at The O2 by Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor. Watch the video message below.

O2 Priority customers can buy tickets for the gig from 12pm today (June 28). General sale begins a few hours later at 4pm.

Ed Sheeran, alt-J and Céline Dion have already played 10th birthday shows at The O2. Jamiroquai will also play a pair of O2 birthday shows in December.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have recently announced that their ninth album ‘Concrete And Gold’ will be released on September 15. Produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink) and mixed by Darrel Thorp (Beck, Radiohead), ‘Concrete And Gold’ has been described as “a mix of hard rock extremes and pop sensibilities”.

Speaking on Radio 1, Dave Grohl teased that the “biggest pop star in the world” features on the LP, singing back-up vocals on one of the “heaviest” songs on the record.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. ‘T-Shirt’

2. ‘Run’

3. ‘Make It Right’

4. ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’

5. ‘La Dee Da’

6. ‘Dirty Water’

7. ‘Arrows’

8. ‘Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)’

9. ‘Sunday Rain’

10. ‘The Line’

11. ‘Concrete and Gold’