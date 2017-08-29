Foo Fighters announce support act for huge one-off gig at The O2

'ALL IS LOVE'

Foo Fighters have announced that IDLES will be supporting them at their upcoming one-off gig at The O2 in London.

The band will be following up their epic Glastonbury 2017 headline slot to return to the UK next month with a special show to celebrate the 10th birthday of The O2.

Now it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined by special guests IDLES when they perform on September 19.

IDLES, who have received critical acclaim for their debut album ‘Brutalism’ and found fans in everyone from Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno to Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine, took to Twitter and Facebook to make the announcing – sharing the reaction of a Foos fan who’d never heard of them.

IDLES also perform a headline show at London’s Village Underground on November 23.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters’ upcoming O2 show comes in time for the release of their anticipated new album ‘Concrete And Gold’ on September 15 – made with Adele and Liam Gallagher producer Greg Kurstin.

“Every time I’d bump into him he’d have another gigantic f**king record out, and he’s the most unassuming, reserved guy you’ve ever met,” Grohl told NME of Kurstin. “You’d be like, ‘F**k, you wrote that Adele song? You played all the instruments on that? Get the f**k outta here!’”