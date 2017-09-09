Dave Grohl recalls the time Foo Fighters were Mick Jagger’s backing band

Grohl told the story to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich during his Beats 1 radio show, It's Electric!

Dave Grohl has recalled the time Foo Fighters backed Mick Jagger during an episode of SNL back in 2012.

Grohl chatted to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich during his Beats 1 radio show, It’s Electric! and said the collaboration started with a phone call from SNL producer Lorne Michaels.

Michaels explained that Jagger would be hosting the SNL season finale and ask if Grohl and his bandmates would be around to help.

Foo Fighters had a gig the same night but Grohl and his bandmates took a helicopter to ensure they made both appearances.

“We soundchecked or whatever, flew over, did a two-and-a-half­–hour gig and flew back and jammed with them,” he said. “And then since it was the season finale, they were having a party out in that square with the ice rink right next door or whatever and they’re like, ‘Would [Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ cover band] Chevy Metal play the party?’ So we’re like, ‘Yeah.’

“We said to Mick, ‘Hey, would you wanna come up and maybe do “Bitch” with us?'” he continued. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see how it feels.’ And then the party starts and we see him and we’re like, ‘Pleeeease, Mick Jagger,’ and he came up and did ‘Bitch’ and it was amazing. He was so on it and the audience was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ and we just go straight into ‘Miss You’ to make sure he doesn’t leave the stage and it was nuts because you don’t realize how Mick – he’s super cool. He’s a great guy.”

The full chat can be heard when the episode is aired. It’ll be airing in two parts this Sunday (Sept 10) at 6 p.m. EST (11pm UK time) and Thursday, September 14 at 2 p.m. EST (7pm UK time).

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters shared a new song titled ‘The Line’.

The band release their ninth album ‘Concrete And Gold’ next Friday (September 15). It follows on from 2014’s ‘Sonic Highways’.

Frontman Dave Grohl has described “The Line” as “a search for hope in this day and age where you feel as if you’re fighting for your life with every passing moment, and everything is on the line.”