Watch Foo Fighters get plug pulled at BottleRock festival but continue performing

Dave Grohl and co headlined the Napa Valley festival on Sunday (May 28)

Foo Fighters got the plug pulled on them during their headline performance at BottleRock festival on Sunday night (May 28) but continued to finish their final song.

Dave Grohl and co headlined the third and final evening of the Napa Valley festival, following previous headline sets from Tom Petty and Maroon 5.

San Francisco Chronicle reports that promoters “promptly shut down the speakers and video screens” halfway through the Foos’ performance of set closer ‘Everlong’ as the band had surpassed a strict 10pm curfew. The report notes that the festival implements a strict curfew following previous residential complaints about sound levels. The Cure were also cut short during their 2014 headline set.

Despite having the power cut, Foo Fighters continued for a couple more minutes to finish ‘Everlong’ before bidding farewell to the crowd. Watch in the video below.

The band recently debuted a brand new track from their upcoming new album earlier this month called ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’.

Frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins were performing at benefit show ‘Acoustic 4 A Cure IV’ in San Francisco with Wallflowers keyboardist Rami Jaffee, when they aired the sombre and blues-driven anthem. “I figured on the way up here, I thought ‘fuck it let’s play a news song man’,” said Grohl introducing the track. “We’ve never played this song in front of anybody. It’s called ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’.”