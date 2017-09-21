Watch Foo Fighters sing classic hits on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Dave Grohl and co. were the latest act to take a ride in the 'Late Late Show' host's car

Foo Fighters have appeared on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke to sing a selection of their biggest songs – watch the clip below.

The all-star singing series welcomed Dave Grohl and his bandmates for its latest edition, which aired on Corden’s The Late Late Show in the US last night (September 20).

Appearing in the week of the release of their ninth studio album ‘Concrete and Gold’, the Foos jumped in the car with Corden to sing an array of the hits which included ‘All My Life’, ‘Best Of You’ and ‘Learn To Fly’. New single ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’ was also performed by the host and band.

As the segment winds up, Corden and the Foos find themselves at a guitar centre – where they proceeded to cover Rick Astley‘s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, as they did at The O2 in London on Tuesday night (September 19).

Watch Foo Fighters’ appearance on Carpool Karaoke below.

Speaking to the BBC yesterday, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins revealed that he was once slapped by Prince Harry.

“I was like ‘Wow, I’m so jetlagged right now’,” Hawkins recalled about a show that the band were booked to play. “We were getting ready to walk on stage and I was tired and so jetlagged. And [Prince Harry] just goes… [slap]”