Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett streams new solo country album

'West Coast Town' is out this week

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett is streaming his new solo album online.

Following ‘West Coast Town’ and ‘Sticks & Stones’, Shiflett is now airing his country-leaning third solo LP ‘West Coast Town’ in full.

Stream it at Rolling Stone. It will be released this week on April 14.

This isn’t the only recent Foos side-project, following drummer Taylor Hawkins’ own recent debut solo effort.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, have announced that they will headline Glastonbury Festival this year.

Shiflett recently spoke to NME about his band’s hopes for Glastonbury 2017, as well as revealing that progress is slow on their new album.

When asked about what it was like to visit the Worthy Farm site, he said: “You get an interesting sense of the size of Glastonbury because it’s completely empty. I can’t wait to see what it looks like full of people and we’re there to compare it.”

He continued: “Can you believe that I’ve never been to Glastonbury – ever? It’s like the one festival that I’ve still never been to, so I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never had the Glastonbury experience.”

“I don’t know what our plans are, but we’ll make a new album when the time is right,” said Shiflett of their next record. “There will be a new Foo Fighters at some point.”