Watch Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett predict this weekend’s Premier League scores

The guitarist and Arsenal fan has forecast a big win for his team against the Royal Blood-supported Brighton

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has predicted this weekend’s Premier League scores for a segment on the BBC’s Football Focus programme.

Shiflett – who is a keen follower of football – is a big Arsenal fan, and counts the team’s goalkeeper Petr Cech among his friends.

The guitarist was asked by Football Focus to give his take on this weekend’s top division fixtures, with Shiflett unsurprisingly predicting a big win for Arsenal against Brighton – who are supported by Royal Blood.

Speaking about that prediction, Shiflett says: “I just wanna apologise before I make this pick to the boys from Royal Blood – I know you love your Brighton, but Arsenal are going to smash them into a million pieces. 4-0!”

Shiflett also tipped big wins for Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – watch the interview via the link below.

Foo Fighters recently announced a joint run of stadium gigs in South America with Queens of the Stone Age.

With Foo Fighters set to embark on a world tour in support of their ninth studio album ‘Concrete and Gold’, the band have announced that Queens of the Stone Age will join them for a string of huge gigs in Brazil and Argentina – kicking off at the famous Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janerio on February 25.