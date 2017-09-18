Foo Fighters confirm ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance with James Corden

Get ready to rock...

Foo Fighters have confirmed that they are set to appear on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, following in the footsteps of Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

The rock giants, who released ninth album ‘Concrete and Gold’ last week, confirmed the appearance after retweeting a post from the Late Late Show’s Twitter account.

The tweet teased their appearance with a gif of frontman Dave Grohl rocking out in the front of the car with Corden while bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett and Nate Mendel are sat in the back.

It also confirmed that the segment will air this week.

“OMFG! I can’t wait for this”, one fan wrote alongside a gif of Dave Grohl.

Another said: “Fuck yeah! This gonna be good.”

Last week, Foo Fighters celebrated the release of Concrete & Gold by opening their own pop-up pub in East London. The Foo Fighters Arms is open until Wednesday and gives fans the chance to buy exclusive merchandise and try a series of beers that have been named after their new album.

In a recent interview, Grohl also revealed that his proudest moment with the group came when they unexpectedly set off an seismometer, which is used to measure earthquakes, during a gig in New Zealand.