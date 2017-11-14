Foo Fighters confirm second year of CalJam festival for 2018

This year's event featured sets from Queens Of The Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, Cage The Elephant and more

Foo Fighters have confirmed that their CalJam festival will return for a second year in 2018.

The inaugural event took place last month. CalJam 2017 was curated and headlined by the Foos themselves, and saw the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Liam Gallagher and Cage The Elephant perform.

Now, the band have confirmed that CalJam will return to San Bernadino, California for 2018. Taking to Twitter, the band promise “FOO FIGHTERS & SO MUCH MORE!” from the event, which takes place at Glen Helen Regional Grounds on October 6, 2018.

During this year’s festival, Dave Grohl and co were joined on stage by Liam Gallagher and Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry to perform a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Come Together’. The performance saw Gallagher jump into the audience and crowdsurf.

The Foos also performed with 80s icon Rick Astley, playing a mash-up of Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ and Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters also announced their return to the UK next year for three massive stadium shows in Manchester and London.

Last month, the band cancelled a handful of shows due to a “family emergency’.

Dave Grohl and band scrapped gigs in Lexington, Nashville and Memphis. They later confirmed that the Lexington and Memphis dates had been rescheduled for May 2018.