Grohl maintains his reputation for being the nicest guy in music

Dave Grohl was photographed backstage at a Foo Fighters show in Washington DC on Thursday (October 12) giving his shoe to a fan on crutches.

A Foo Fighters fan by the name Sabryn (and Twitter handle @SabrynSucks) shared her encounter with Grohl as she was backstage on crutches.

Sabryn notes that she also met Dave Grohl’s orthopaedic doctor that night. The doctor told her that if she didn’t put a show on her foot it wouldn’t get better Grohl then stepped in to get Sabryn one of his his shoes.

Speaking to Alt Press, Sabryn said: “Dave brought him [the doctor] out once he saw that I was on crutches, and that’s when his doctor mentioned that I was supposed to wear a shoe with my brace,”

“I told him that my shoes didn’t fit over it because it’s pretty big and my shoes are kinda small. So Dave said, ‘You need one of my big high tops!’ and I laughed it off.”

“I wore it for the rest of the night after Dave told me to put it on,” Sabryn said. “It’s definitely one of the coolest things to ever happen, and probably the funniest”.

In an exclusive cover feature interview with NME, Grohl described Rick Astley as the “seventh Foo Fighter”.

“I love that he gets nervous before playing.” Grohl said of the singer, “He’s Rick Astley! It’s like he’s Muhammad Ali! You just wouldn’t be nervous, but he’s such a good guy.”

Astley also teased last month that they may indeed even record a collaboration together.

Foo Fighters tour

The band have announced that they’ll be playing the below dates next year. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday October 20 and will be available here.

June 2018

Tuesday 19 – MANCHESTER Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 – LONDON Stadium

Saturday 23 – LONDON Stadium