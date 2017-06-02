Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: ‘I don’t think I’m a great songwriter like John Lennon’

Frontman talks about how his band's new single 'Run' sounds 'exactly like us'

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has spoken about his songwriting abilities in a new interview, arguing that he’s not as talented as someone like John Lennon.

Grohl’s band returned this week with new single ‘Run’, which came with a video which sees the band dressed as elderly men, playing to a crowd of old people in a church.

Following the track’s release, Grohl spoke to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, saying: “It’s strange when I hear the song ‘Run’ when we started playing it for people some people said it wasn’t like us and some said it did. I think it sounds exactly like us. Every record we go into make we go in thinking we’re gonna make ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ or ‘The White Album’ but at the end of the day we end up with a Foo Fighters record there’s nothing we can do.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He added: “I don’t think I’m a Beatle or John Lennon I don’t think I’m a great songwriter. I have to write something and play it for someone and say ‘Is that ok?’ I kinda second guess everything we do.”

“I assume everyone I know doesn’t like my band. My friends, family, it’s not required. You don’t have to like the Foo Fighters.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl spoke about the band’s forthcoming headline slot at Glastonbury. Two years ago, the band were set to headline the event but were forced to pull out after the singer broke his leg at a show in Sweden just weeks before their Worthy Farm performance. They will now take to the Pyramid Stage on June 24.

Grohl said: “Somewhere like Glastonbury has such a huge history behind it and then personally it’s almost like a part of my recovery. I’m making up for something I couldn’t do when I was just completely broken.:

“The vibe is already kind of there, for me personally. It’s something personal to me now. I know there’s gonna be a million people there. I can walk.:

“When this happened my doctor said – it’s a lot worse than you think it is. If you do what I tell you you’ll be able to walk and run around with your kids after you’re out of here. If you don’t do what I tell you to do you’ll walk with a cane the rest of your life.”

He continued: “I messed it up so bad. This whole thing to me is I’m coming back and I’m standing up and I’m gonna kick their ass for 2 hours or more. I can’t wait. I’m already psyched it’s gonna be amazing.”