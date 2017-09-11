Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl explains how Paul McCartney helped him recover from his broken leg

"It still blows my mind," Grohl says

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has said that Paul McCartney helped him recover when he broke his leg.

Foos’ new album ‘Concrete And Gold’ is out on Friday (September 15) and features McCartney on drums.

Speaking to the Herald Sun newspaper recently, Grohl elaborated on how Macca offered to help after suffered a leg break in 2015. “He and his family basically set up my entire surgery in London after I broke my leg. It still blows my mind,” Grohl remembered.

“I wouldn’t be playing music if it wasn’t for Paul McCartney because I learned how to play guitar with Beatles songbooks and playing along to Beatles records. But I also would not be walking right now if it was not for Paul McCartney. He knows some good fucking doctors.”

Grohl recently discussed working with McCartney on ‘Concrete And Gold’, telling ET Canada: “Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs. He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up and acoustic [guitar] and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”