Dave Grohl on Trump supporters at Foo Fighters shows: ‘We play to everyone’

"Music is something that can bring two opposite sides of the spectrum into the same arena," Grohl says

Dave Grohl has indicated that Trump supporters are welcome at Foo Fighters‘ shows despite his own personal political leanings because “we play to everyone”.

The US band release their ninth album ‘Concrete And Gold’ this Friday (September 15) and frontman Grohl recently spoke about how the record was partly influenced by Trump’s election win and the “wave of conservatism” hitting American politics.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for a new cover feature, Grohl said: “I’m not an outwardly political person. But it’s pretty easy to figure out where I fall on the map.”

Despite this, Grohl goes on to say that this doesn’t mean that his band still can’t entertain Trump-supporting Foos fans. “When the Foo Fighters go out and tour, we play to everyone,” he said. “I like to think that music is something that can bring two opposite sides of the spectrum into the same arena for three hours of relief. There’s a part of me that thinks I’m better at giving people hope. So that’s where I’d rather be.”

Speaking to Kerrang! recently, Grohl said that fatherhood and how President Trump was negatively shaping their future had a huge impact on his worldview. “I look at all of the different periods of time where I’ve written lyrics, and they all have their own references and different phases,” said Grohl. “This one came out pretty clear: I’m a father now, I have to consider a lot more than I used to, and I think I’ve realised we’re not all as free as we were before.”

“In every way. I mean, as the political arena started heating up in America before the elections, it became clear that there was so much more threatening all of our lives than I’d considered before.”

Grohl continued: “I’m looking at a candidate that has blatant disregard for the future environmentally, when it comes to women’s rights, diplomatically…I have three daughters that are going to survive me for decades – how are they going to get on unless there’s some positive and progressive change?”

Grohl also added that being in the US during the “conservative wave” that came with the rise of Trump reminded of the ‘alienation’ he felt as a teenager. “It’s weird,” said Grohl. “It really sparked a lot of my early, alienated, freakish punk rock feelings from when I was a teenager. I was one of those little freaks in his blue bedroom in the middle of a really conservative part Virginia feeling like I was just an alien. I started feeling that way again.”