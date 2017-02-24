Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl says Trump supporters are ‘fucked’ in the head

Frontman makes comments at Frome gig marking Glastonbury headline announcement

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl described Donald Trump supporters as “a little fucked” in the head.

The band were playing a surprise gig in Frome, Somerset, marking the announcement that they will headline Glastonbury Festival this year. Watch the livestream below.

Prior to playing 2009 single ‘Wheels’, Grohl told the crowd, “This song we don’t do at home because if you haven’t noticed, pretty much half of America is a little fucked right now,” before pointing to his head.

Foo Fighters will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of this year’s festival.

The band had long been rumoured to headline Worthy Farm this year, especially since they were forced to pull out of their 2015 headline slot when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.

Glastonbury 2017 will run from June 21-25. So far, Radiohead are the only other officially confirmed act for the festival, while Wiley has confirmed himself for the festival and The Avalanches have also leaked that they would be performing. Country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play. Rumoured acts include Ed Sheeran and Depeche Mode.

Browse Foo Fighters merch in the NME Merch Store.

Speaking about a possible Glastonbury headline slot in 2017, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME last year: “It was a bummer when we had to pull out the other year. It was a bummer all round. I mean, Dave almost pulverized his entire fucking leg – and missing Glastonbury was part of that bummer.”

“We were excited to get out there and do our march through Wembley then Glastonbury headlining. We were set to pop, we were set to go and then Dave broke his leg like that it was a kick in the fucking nuts. But like Dave said, ‘we will go on, even if I have to sit in this throne I have in my mind’. We were all like ‘that’s crazy – it’s crazy to think anyone’s going to want to see you sitting in a throne’, and we did, and they were some of the best shows we ever played.”

Hawkins added: “The last thing Dave ever wants is to cancel a show, but we made lemonade. We got lemons and made lemonade. Maybe we’ll get to do Glastonbury again, I don’t know, like I said, I’m the last to know.”