Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: “Wolf Alice were scared of us”

The bands shared an LA recording studio earlier this year

Dave Grohl has said Wolf Alice were “scared of” Foo Fighters when the two bands shared a recording studio earlier this year.

Speaking to NME in today’s (October 13) cover story, the Foo Fighters frontman reflects on the “open-door policy” in the studio when recording the band’s new album ‘Concrete And Gold’.

Remarking on their time in LA’s star-studded EastWest studios, he said: “When you’re in a studio like that and Rufus Wainwright is down the hall and the guy from Deep Purple is in the other room and Lady Gaga is wandering around and Wolf Alice were there for a week…I was just doing all this crazy barbecuing and talking to everyone. Gaga would come in and listen to the record. Wolf Alice were scared of us though, I think.”

Yesterday, Foo Fighters announced a bunch of huge 2018 UK tour dates.

To launch their acclaimed new album ‘Concrete And Gold‘, the Foos’ last UK gig was an epic, hit-packed affair at The O2 in London – featuring a guest appearance from Rick Astley. Now, after this and their epic Glastonbury headline set, the band will be returning for a run of huge stadium shows in London and Manchester.

The band have announced that they’ll be playing the below dates next year. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday October 20 and will be available here.

June 2018

Tuesday 19 – MANCHESTER Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 – LONDON Stadium

Saturday 23 – LONDON Stadium